Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hands out scholarships to 10 local students

TALLADEGA -- Every year, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Mu Tau Omega Chapter, presents $1,000 scholarships to 10 deserving students, according to a press release.
The Mu Tau Omega Chapter recognized and celebrated the 2019 scholarship recipients at a luncheon Saturday, May 18, at the B N Mabra Center in Talladega.
The guest speaker was Shernelia M. Cook, a native of Sylacauga and a summa cum laude Auburn University Montgomery graduate.
Cook shared a motivational message on what to do and what not to do when heading off to college.
“Attending college is real. So do not take it as a joke, and stay on top of your business” Cook told the scholarship winners.
After the informative and inspiring message, each scholarship recipient was recognized with a medallion. Each student was also recognized at their school’s Awards Day.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Mu Tau Omega Chapter, would like to congratulate our 2019 scholarship recipients. The Susan Wilson Jackson Memorial Scholarship recipients are: Lynsey Datcher, Childersburg High School; Keisha Lee, Oxford High School; Tamia Howard, Lincoln High School; Charity Childs, Fayetteville High School; and Davionna Stockdale, Talladega County Central High School.
The Mildred Maxwell Memorial Scholarship recipients are: Kendall Owens, Sylacauga High School; Jerrod Looney, B.B. Comer High School; Cameron Lemons, Munford High School; and Philemon Jones, Winterboro High School.
This year’s recipient of the Juanita B. Strickland Memorial Scholarship (Talladega College) is Ashton Hall from Talladega High School.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Mu Tau Omega Chapter, would like to thank our entire community for its unrelenting support as we continue to strive to meet the needs of all mankind through scholarship and service.