Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority continues exemplifying excellence through service, commitment, celebration

TALLADEGA -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Mu Tau Omega Chapter, continues to exemplify service to all mankind.
The chapter, according to a press release, observed the sorority’s 112th International Founders’ Day as well as Mu Tau Omega’s 40th chartering anniversary.
The celebration was Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Talladega Regional Family Life Center. The chapter celebrated 40 years of service to Talladega and surrounding counties.
During the celebration, charter members, former presidents and members with 25 and 50 years of service were recognized. Dr. Floretta James Dortch was named “Soror of the Year,” and the chapter received a proclamation from the city of Talladega proclaiming Feb. 8, 2020, as “Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Tau Omega Chapter Day.”
The chapter began 2020 with participation in numerous programs and activities in the community. Programs included: Emancipation Proclamation Day, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Pink Goes Red for Heart Health, local Black History programs, The Amistad Viewing in conjunction with Talladega College and National Read Across America Day.
Mu Tau Omega Chapter has continued its service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic through its virtual platform.
Please contact Dortch, chapter president, at fdortch@gmail.com, or Dr. Katrina Swain, program chair, at aka-mto1979@earthlink.net for further information regarding its virtual services.
Mu Tau Omega Chapter thanks the community for its continued support.