Alpha Kappa Alpha continues fight against breast cancer

TALLADEGA -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will continue to target and raise community awareness of critical health issues impacting African-American women, according to a press release.
The sorority has a chapter based in Talladega, the Mu Tau Omega Chapter.
International President Dr. Glenda Glover stated, in the release, that “Alpha Kappa Alpha members stand boldly, poised to take on the new challenge to fight breast cancer, which is the leading cancer among women.”
On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Alpha Kappa Alpha's Breast Cancer Mobile Mammography Unit provided free mammograms to uninsured women. The mobile unit was stationed at AKA's 87th South Eastern Regional Conference in Mobile.
Each of the sorority's 10 regions hosted the mammography unit at their regional conferences throughout the spring and summer.
Alpha Kappa Alpha has committed to reach 100,000 women over the course of the next four years, with an overall mission to help reduce the factors that lead to breast cancer in African-American women.
For more information about how local clinics, rural health centers and hospitals can partner with Mu Tau Omega Chapter to provide breast cancer awareness and support, please contact Latanga Morris, chapter president, at aka-mto1979@earthnet.com, or Dr. Floretta James Dortch, program director, at fdortch@gmail.com. Together we can help raise awareness and fight for a cure.