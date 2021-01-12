Allison Edwards wins special election for Talladega City BOE Ward 2 seat

TALLADEGA -- Allison Edwards has won the special election for Talladega City Board of Education Ward 2 without a runoff.
Edwards was one of four candidates vying to fill the unexpired term of the late Mary McGhee, who passed away in September.
Edwards won 84 votes, or 60.45 percent, including all nine of the absentee ballots cast.
Duryea Truss came in second with 38 votes, or 27.34 percent, followed by Clarissa Truss with 16 votes, or 11.51 percent. Jackie Wilson received one vote for 0.72 percent.
According to Talladega City Clerk Joanna Medlin, there was also one provisional ballot.
“I want to thank everyone who came and voted, and all of the other candidates,” Edwards said. “Great things can happen when you work together as a team.
“I want to thank my church family at Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, and especially my pastor, Rev. A.G. McKinney. I know God has blessed me and I prayed about this even after people started mentioning my name.
“When your pastor is behind you and your church family shows up and shows out, there’s nothing you can’t do. I want to thank my cousins and all my friends who supported me, and just say that I am truly thankful and blessed.”
Edwards is retired from East Side Head Start. This was her first time running for elected office.