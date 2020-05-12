Allegedly neglected dog rescued in Talladega, but legal issues linger

TALLADEGA -- The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent stay-at-home orders have not prevented a possible controversy over the custody of an allegedly severely neglected dog.
The dog, named Chance by the people who took him from Brecon Mobile Home Park earlier this month, was extremely thin, feverish, weak and having seizures.
Lori Jacks, of Talladega, was under quarantine when she became aware of the animal’s plight and contacted Talladega Animal Control. Animal Control left a note for the owner, and Jacks said information she had posted on social media was quickly shared 1,500 times on Facebook.
Amy Smith, of Pell City, previously worked as a guidance counselor at Zora Ellis Junior High School in Talladega and has stayed in touch with many of her former students via Facebook. She said some of those former students had posted pictures of Chance and messaged her.
“People were going out and trying to feed him, and the owner was threatening to shoot them for trespassing,” Smith said.
Smith went to the trailer, planning to offer to buy the dog and turn it over to a rescue organization. She was unsuccessful, saying she never even got to the door. She did see the dog for herself, however.
“It was worse than anything that they show on those commercials with Sarah McLachian (for the Humane Society),” Smith said. “I was crying my eyes out when I left.”
She also posted her efforts on Facebook, which were shared an additional 2,000 times.
Meanwhile, Jacks sent photos to the Humane Society of Greater Birmingham, which contacted Talladega police.
Smith said an animal rescue group from another county came and took the dog while the owner was not home and brought it to an emergency veterinary clinic.
“The vet said he probably wouldn’t have lived another day,” Smith said.
Smith said he went from the emergency vet to another vet and then to the rescue group, which paid the bills. He is with the rescue group.
Both Jacks and Smith point out they were not directly involved in taking the dog or ever had him in their possession. The name of the out-of-town rescue group and the veterinarians were not disclosed by either, both for safety and legal reasons. The owner of the dog is not being specifically identified in this story because he has not been charged with a crime.
Smith said the owner had apparently said the dog was 17-years old, under veterinary care and in the last stages of natural life.
The rescue veterinarian, on the other hand, estimated Chance is actually between the ages of 8 and 10, and did not appear to have received any recent veterinary care, Smith said.
The legal issue
Both Smith and Jacks point out Alabama law provides felony penalties for the serious abuse or neglect of a domesticated animal, and provides for such an animal to be removed from an owner’s custody by a law enforcement or animal control officer.
The owner, meanwhile, alleges the rescue group stole the animal from him and has sought criminal charges.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks is responsible for both police and Animal Control. When asked for comment last week, she would only say there were pending investigations into the theft and into cruelty in the case.
The issue is more complicated than it might first appear.
Chris Westmoreland is vice president of Alabama Animal Control Training and Standards and has no direct knowledge of the case at hand, he said. While there is language in the state code that says an animal may be taken on good faith, he said this has been held unconstitutional because it deprives the owner of due process.
“A rescue group doesn’t have that authority without a court order” he said. “The law does still protect us for good faith efforts, but we have to be an agent of a county or municipality, and there has to be a seizure hearing.”
He added that, early in his career as an animal control officer, he saw cases of animals at the end of their lives he would certainly have believed had been neglected, even though it turned out that they had not.
“If the animal is being treated by a vet, the general public may not know,” he said,
Jacks said Chance had been abandoned, however, and could not be stolen.
“The emergency vet did contact the owner and told him the bill had been paid,” she said. “He told the vet he wasn’t picking him up, the rescue group could keep him.”
Those wishing to follow Chance’s progress on social media are referred to the Facebook page for Chance’s Rebirth.
Smith said she had taken donations from people all over the country for Chance’s care and is planning to throw a party for him and all his benefactors when he is feeling stronger.