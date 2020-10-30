All St. Clair system schools will go to virtual learning Nov. 2-12

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- St. Clair County Schools has announced all students will transition to distance learning beginning Monday and remain that way until Nov. 12.
Superintendent Mike Howard said the decision came out of a special called school board meeting Thursday morning. He said the board met to look at increasing numbers of employee absences due to COVID-19 exposure in the last 10 days.
Over that time period, the school system has experienced 900 employee absences in total, with 200 of those absences being unfilled due to the lack of enough substitute teachers, Howard said.
Howard said the week-and-a-half period of distance learning will allow for teachers to complete their quarantines and return to work.
Howard stressed the quarantine was mostly due to exposure, not teachers testing positive for COVID-19, saying the system's positivity rate remains below 1 percent.
Students, in the meantime, will be distance learning using programs like School PLP and Apex to do school work while communicating with teachers through Skype or Microsoft Teams video chat software.
For those students who can’t use online resources due to a lack of internet or a computer, schools will be providing paper packets like they did last spring.
Howard said there are also opportunities for students who need a device for distance learning to check one out from their school, but those interested need to contact their principal.
Howard said schools will also continue to feed students while they are learning from home. He said school cafeterias will offer curbside meal pickup Monday, Nov. 2, at each cafeteria. Monday’s distribution will include breakfast and lunch for that day.
Meals for the rest of next week can be picked up Nov. 3. Meals can be picked up from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in the campus locations utilized this summer. This distribution will include a five-day meal kit for the rest of the week. Parents can pre-order these meals through a sign up sheet posted on each school’s website.
The next week, the system will offer a three-day meal kit Nov. 9 to get students through Veterans Day before returning to school Thursday, Nov. 12.
The announcement about the transition to virtual learning came Thursday as St. Clair County dealt with damage and power outages caused by Tropical Storm Zeta. When asked if he felt like parents may have not gotten the message, Howard said school officials had done all calls, social media posts, emails and reached out to media outlets to get the word out.
“We’ve got the word out in every possible way we can,” Howard said.
Howard said the return date of Nov. 12 is set in stone, and parents should not think this will be a permanent situation.
“We are hard set to come back on the 12th,” Howard said, adding that the system simply needed seven days to get teachers out of quarantine.
He stressed the system knew this situation could happen as a worst-case scenario and had thoroughly planned for it. He said he and the board would not take this course unless they thought it was important for the integrity of the education they provide students.
Howard thanked parents for their patience and understanding, but added the decision is what is best for students and teachers.