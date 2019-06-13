TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A four-car wreck on Alabama 21 at Curry Station Road on Thursday afternoon left one car in a ditch off the road and one lying on its side, but thankfully, no one was seriously injured.
The wreck occurred when a northbound car on Alabama 21 stopped to turn left onto Curry Station Road, and then a chain reaction four-car collision followed behind the turning vehicle.
The Munford Volunteer Fire Department, Talladega Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and NorthStar EMS responded to the scene.