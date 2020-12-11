Aljerald Powers Memorial Lodge/Plank Road Station dedicates Memorial Garden

WINTERBORO -- It was a beautiful day in Winterboro on Nov. 14 for the dedication of the Memorial Garden at the Aljerald Powers Memorial Lodge/Plank Road Station.
It began in March at the “Give Day” sponsored by The United Way of North Talladega County.
Katie Kwilos, human resources manager at Georgia Pacific, had the idea to have a day of community service. People from all over the county volunteered their time to work on different projects, and our Memorial Garden was one of the projects.
Valerie Burrage, executive director of The United Way, and Jim Armstrong of Armstrong Lawn Services solicited ideas for projects and then set up teams to do the work.
We are grateful that our Memorial Garden was chosen to be part of the “Give Project.”
The Plank Road wanted to honor special patrons and have the garden memorialize several of the key contributors who made our journey of restoration possible.
Mr. Tommy Moorehead painted a grand tribute to Mr. A.J. Powers. It is because of Tommy that great Alabama artists share their art with The Plank Road Station at our major events.
Mr. Moorhead loved the history of the Creek Indians in the area and helped acquire the Creek Indian Collection for Heritage Hall Museum.
We honored Valerie White, executive director of Heritage Hall Museum. The historic land where our lodge sits is a location that is part of the Creek Indians “Trail of Tears.” The museum and Plank Road have a partnership exhibiting Creek Indian archaeological and cultural artifacts.
Dr. Suzanne Lacy, superintendent of Talladega County Schools, made possible the location of The Plank Road here on school property.
The patrons recognized:
Memorials
· Billie Bliss
· Lucy Barnett
· Tommy Moorehead
· Carl Stapleton
· Nan Howard
· Hugo Molliston
· Laynee Kontos
· Larry Morris
· Joseph J. Chastain Sr
Honorees
· Valerie Burrage
· Katie Kwilos
· Jim Armstrong
· Valerie White
· Dr. Suzanne Lacy
· Dale Waller
· Troy Griffin
· Joe and Kelly Williams
· Randy Jinks
· State Rep. Steve Hurst
· Billy Atkinson
· Jerry Fielding
The journey of the A.J. Powers Memorial Lodge began as a vine covered and neglected structure that was built in 1921. It was moved to its present location in 2003. Our journey continues as the arduous restoration of the Plank Road Station Lodge continues.
Mr. A.J. Powers, namesake of the Lodge and Winterboro historian, offered an extensive and detailed knowledge of local history that provided the framework for the restoration.