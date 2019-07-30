Alicia Truss graduated from the Northeast Alabama Police Academy on July 25.
Truss is a graduate of Winterboro High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Jacksonville State in 2013. She served in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years and was honorably discharged. She is married to Duke Truss and has four children.
“It was with perseverance, patience and persistence that I earned this amazing accomplishment,” Truss said of her graduation from the police academy. “I want to encourage our community that it is not how or where you start but how you finish. It is important to set short- and long-term goals with a written plan to achieve them and bring them to fruition.
"With Christ, all things are possible. Jeremiah 29:11 was a Scripture that motivated me when I was fragile at heart because it reminded me that the Lord had a plan for me.”