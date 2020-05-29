Aletheia House Community Wellness set for launch L.E.A.D. Training Program in St. Clair Co.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Aletheia House Community Wellness Prevention program is partnering with organizations throughout Alabama to bring the Listen, Engage And Deliver (L.E.A.D.) Training Program, according to a press release.
The L.E.A.D. Training Program is designed to empower youth and adults in Jefferson, Shelby and St. Clair counties to become change agents in their communities.
Additionally, the L.E.A.D. Training Program will build networks and create strategies that empower youth and adults to increase protective factors and reduce risk factors in their communities.
The program will run from June 9 - Aug. 6.
Interactive L.E.A.D. Training groups will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom and will be led by Aletheia House staff and community leaders of all ages.
During this free nine-week program, topics including understanding emotional wellness, building support systems, the power of social media, drug use within Hip Hop and healthy relationships will be explored.
“The last few months have reinforced the importance of building strong communities one person at a time,” said Dr. Adia Winfrey, Aletheia House community wellness coordinator, in the release. “Through the L.E.A.D. Training Program, our objective is to empower youth and adults throughout Jefferson, Shelby and St. Clair counties to be the spark that makes a difference in their communities.”
Aletheia House has served Alabamians since 1972, with the mission of promoting “the health and well-being of individuals and communities by providing high-quality, low-cost services with a special kind of caring.”
Aletheia House Community Wellness provides prevention programs for youth and adults that foster positive feelings about their future and promote healthy lifestyles.
For more information or to register for the L.E.A.D. Training Program, contact Winfrey at 404-704-4014 or awinfrey@specialkindofcaring.org. Learn more about Aletheia House Community Wellness at specialkindofcaring.org.