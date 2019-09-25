A court battle over the Talladega City Board of Education seat for Ward 3 ended this morning before it even really began.
Angela Estelle, who filed the contest after losing the August election by one vote to incumbent Jake Montgomery, filed a motion early this morning asking that the case be dismissed because of her “inability to obtain an unbiased attorney.”
“I … would like to further insure the court that this was not a frivolous attempt to circumvent the election results,” she added in the motion.
Retired Circuit Judge John Rochester granted Estelle’s motion Wednesday before a scheduled 1 p.m. hearing could take place. “This action is hereby dismissed with prejudice (with) costs taxed to the plaintiff,” he wrote.
Dismissal with prejudice means that the case cannot be refiled.
Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery had also filed a motion for dismissal saying that Estelle had failed to file a sufficient bond as required by law. Rochester did not address Montgomery’s motion in his order of dismissal.
The ruling leaves the election results intact, with Montgomery certified as the winner.
