Alan Beckett leaving Winterboro, says school doesn't field true football 'program'

ALPINE -- Alan Beckett has resigned after seven seasons at Winterboro's head football coach to take the position of offensive coordinator at Class 7A Gadsden City.
And he’s not going quietly. Beckett announced his resignation in a press release Friday. While the outgoing coach had words of praise for many in and around the school, he said Winterboro falls short of having a football “program” and questioned the quality of some of the assistants who have been hired for the team.
"Winterboro doesn't have a lot of football history,” Beckett said. “Nineteen coaches have been there three years or less. I knew it would be a challenge. Several things that were told to me never came to fruition, but I'm proud I wasn't a quitter."
Beckett leaves Winterboro as the school’s all-time winningest football and baseball coach. Beckett led football to 34 wins and baseball to a record of 88-64.
Beckett is the only football coach to lead the team to three consecutive playoff appearances. The Dogs made the playoffs from 2016-18. Beckett was named The Daily Home football Class 1A-3A Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2018.
Beckett's baseball teams earned three playoff berths. The 2014 team won the school's first area championship in 26 seasons.
In 2017, Beckett won the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s "Making a Difference Award.” The award recognizes individuals who go beyond their normal duties as a coach and teacher to make a positive impact in schools and communities."
Beckett was the Class 1A-3A baseball Daily Home Coach of the Year in 2015.
The outgoing Bulldogs coach praised the people he got to know during his time at Winterboro.
"I've been told it was a mistake for my football career to come (to Winterboro). I don't know,” he said. “I tell you what wasn't a mistake was some of the people I got to meet. People like Dusty Sanders, Wendy Sanders, Pete Twymon, Jamie Wheeler, Ronald Twymon, Becky Griffin, Ray Borden, Kim Geise, Larry Garrett, Danielle Bruno, David Smith, Bubba Duncan, Marianne Garrett, Tony Hamm, Brad Dennis, Mrs. Chandler, Len Wilson and our AD Tina Wheeler, (who) handed everything you can imagine."
Beckett said the facilities at Winterboro were “not very good at all,” but the school made progress in that area on his watch, thanks to Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey and other officials. Among the improvements, he said, were “much-needed” lights, bleachers for the visiting team’s fans, separate baseball and softball fields, a football dressing room and the replacement of some weights that were 40 years old.
He added, however, that Winterboro still has much to do if it wants to field a true football “program.”
"There is a difference in fielding a team and having a program,” he said. “Winterboro fields teams. I had hoped to get people out and visit some high academic schools that were also good in football. We weren't able to get that accomplished.
"I always want a program to be in a situation to do the best to be the best. We weren't always in that situation."
Beckett said among the improvements needed are a practice field, a weight room at the school, more and better qualified assistant coaches and a planning period for the head coach.
"Winterboro is a high academic school,” he said. “The home of PBL (project-based learning). So often, coaches would be hired and say, 'I don't even like football, but I'll chaperone.' Well, you can predict how that turned out.
“Many years those guys worked on school until an hour into practice. That shortchanged the kids. So some years during indy (individual drills), I just stood in the middle and had to coach every group.”
Beckett did thank several individuals who helped him during his Winterbore tenure, including assistant football coach Alex Johnson, assistant football coach Brandon Brown, boys and girls basketball coach Sheroderick Smith, volunteer coach Theo Sheppard and assistant football coaches Hunter Millard and Cody Rhodes.
Beckett also had kind words for many of his players.
“I'm an effort coach,” he said. “We had so many guys that gave extra effort on the daily. Guys like Omar Dobbins, Luke Wheeler, Shaun Vincent, RJ Burns, Justus Garrett, Clay Twymon, Marquez Bryant, Marquel Bryant, Jason Geise, Cade Sanders, Ricky Chappell, Cordarrius Swain, Demondre Robinson, Detrica Gaddis, Cam Pointer, Kaleb Hale, Nyjavion Brown, Marcus McMeans, Josh Fluker and many more."