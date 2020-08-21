Alabama, Talladega County unemployment ticked upward in July

ANNISTON -- Calhoun County saw 9.5 percent unemployment in July, according to the Alabama Department of Labor — a sign that the economic recovery after the COVID-19 shutdown may be stalling.
Unemployment was a little higher in July than in June, when 9.3 percent of the county's workers were unemployed. The state as a whole also saw a slight uptick in unemployment from June to July.
“We’re seeing some slowdown in job creation,” said Ahmad Ijaz, an economist at the University of Alabama’s Center for Business and Economic Research.
The jobless rate held steady at 6.5 percent in St. Clair County from June to July. The July 2019 rate was 2.7 percent.
In Talladega County, unemployment rose slightly from 8.3 percent in June to 8.5 percent in July. The July 2019 rate was 3.6 percent.
The Friday numbers contain mixed signals. The number of people employed in the state is up compared to June, but so is the number of people on unemployment.
The real story, Ijaz said, is not that unemployment isn’t noticeably worse. It’s that it isn’t noticeably better.
“When we were shutting down, we expected the economy to recover,” Ijaz said. “We thought that by the third quarter, we could be back to normal.”
While statewide and local unemployment in July was below the double-digit highs seen after the COVID-19 shutdown, things definitely weren’t back to normal.
Statewide, 7.9 percent of workers were unemployed in July, compared to 2.9 percent in July 2019. Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in July 2019.
Maudine Holloway, director of the Anniston nonprofit Community Enabler Developer, said things don’t seem to have changed for her clients in the past couple of months. People are still coming in for assistance with utility bills and other needs about as often as they did earlier in the summer.
Still, Holloway said, her clients seem more optimistic, as if expecting an economic turnaround soon.
“When they come in, they’re not quite as depressed,” she said. “They think something’s going to happen.”
Holloway is quick to note many of her clients didn’t have jobs before COVID-19 — though some are financially dependent on friends and relatives who did lose work.
Those long-term jobless people are reflected in the state numbers, in a way. There were more than 46,000 people in the workforce — either working or seeking work — in Calhoun County in July 2019, according to Labor Department numbers. By last month, that number had dropped by more than 1,000.
Ijaz said the slowdown in jobs growth is likely due to the fact that businesses haven’t reopened completely. He noted restaurants are operating with limited seating capacity. He said some jobs might not come back at all because companies may decide they can do without some laid-off positions.
Ijaz said surveys of employers now suggest many companies believe the economy won’t fully recover until early next year.
“It’s very hard to predict what the economy’s going to do right now,” he said.