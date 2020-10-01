Alabama set to break records for absentee, in-person voting Nov. 3

The rising use of absentee ballots will keep many Alabamians at home for Election Day on Nov. 3, but the state's top election official said he still expects a larger-than-usual number of in-person voters as well.
“We're going to have a record-shattering crowd at the polls,” Secretary of State John Merrill said.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday issued an executive order allowing local election officials to begin counting absentee ballots earlier than usual during the Nov. 3 election. Counting will begin at 7 a.m., when polls open, rather than after polls close at 7 p.m.
The move was part of a larger set of orders dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The state allows people to vote absentee if they cite concerns about the virus as a reason they don't want to go to the polling place in person.
Merrill said it's already clear Alabama will break past records for absentee voting this year. So far, the state has never received more than 89,000 absentee ballots in a single election, which it did in the 2012 presidential election.
With a little more than a month until the election, Merrill said, around 50,000 absentee ballots have already been filled out and returned to election managers. Merrill expects 150,000 absentee votes or more by the Election Day deadline.
Merrill said his office requested the additional hours for the count and appreciates the governor's order. Still, he says there was never any question about his office being able to provide a same-day count of absentee votes.
“We're going to have a complete count of absentee ballots on Nov. 3 regardless,” he said.
Even if 150,000 voters take the absentee option, that's not likely to significantly thin the crowd at the state’s polling places. Presidential elections typically have the highest turnout, and in 2012 and 2016 around 2.1 million Alabama voters participated.
Merrill said Thursday that turnout this year could be as high as 2.5 million. That could mean more people at the polling place on Nov. 3 than the state saw in earlier elections, even with the higher number of absentee votes.
Attempts to reach Calhoun County's absentee voting managers were not successful Thursday morning.
For people who aren't already registered to vote, the deadline to register for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 19. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29, though post office officials warned earlier this year that timely delivery of those ballots may not be possible for people who wait until the day of the deadline.
Ivey's early-counting order doesn't apply to city runoff elections, which are set for Tuesday, Oct. 6, in many Alabama cities. Anniston voters on Tuesday will select a mayor and three city council members. Piedmont and Jacksonville also have council seats at stake in the Oct. 6 runoff.