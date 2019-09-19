The Alabama School for the Deaf’s football team scored three touchdowns on its first five plays in a 38-0 rout of the Tennessee School for the Deaf at Kiwanis Field on Thursday night.
The game was contested via eight-man football rules.
Offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Cedric Tyson filled in for head coach Paul Kulick, who missed the game due to an undisclosed illness.
Tyson said the win was big for the Silent Warriors in terms of competing for the Mason-Dixon Championship.
“This was a great opportunity for us,” Tyson said. “I had the second string out there a lot today, and they had a lot of opportunities to play. They did a very great job. I like the way they played today. They played with good sportsmanship.
“I can’t say much more other than they played hard today. They played hard for Paul, and I asked them to play hard for Paul because he was sick and couldn’t make it today. I know by winning this game, we’re going in the right direction.”
The Silent Warriors recovered the Vikings’ onside kick, then scored on their first offensive play on a 50-yard screen pass from quarterback Cullen Crook to running back Cory McKinnie. Running back Michael Paige converted the two-point run to put ASD up 8-0.
ASD recovered its subsequent onside kick and quickly added another touchdown on an 11-yard quarterback keeper by Tanner Wood. McKinnie punched the ball in on the conversion, giving ASD a 16-0 advantage with 10:53 to play in the first quarter.
After the Vikings turned the ball over on downs at their own 35-yard line, Silent Warriors freshman running back D’Andre Tillman, an Alabama School for the Blind student, raced down the right sideline for a 35-yard touchdown. Tight end Jaquavious McCrae ran in the conversion to extend ASD’s lead to 24-0.
Five to know
- The Silent Warriors’ scoring spree ended abruptly for four consecutive possessions where they fumbled the ball away, twice at the Vikings’ 1-yard line.
- ASD ended the drought with an 80-yard punt return by freshman offensive lineman/defensive back Bogdan Dailey. He fielded the Vikings’ dribbler punt with traffic around him and somehow escaped clean to push the margin to 30-0.
- The Silent Warriors ran two offensive plays in the second half. The first play gave ASD its fourth turnover of the contest, but the second play, a 94-yard run up the middle by Paige, iced the contest with 10:14 to play.
- TSD’s offense gained 238 yards but lost three fumbles. The Vikings also had two touchdowns on consecutive drives negated by penalties.
- On defensive, McKinnie came up with a pair of sacks for ASD. Jaquan Rankins also registered a sack for the Silent Warriors.
Next up
- ASD (2-2) will travel to Indiana to face the Indiana School for the Deaf on Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.