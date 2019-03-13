TALLADEGA -- The Alabama School for the Deaf drama club performed ‘Robin Hood’ in American Sign Language and spoken English on Wednesday morning for students from the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind as well as Georgia School for the Deaf and Mountain Brook, Shelby County, Alabaster City and Cedartown (Georgia) schools.
Two public performances will take place Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16, both at 6 p.m. at McFarlane Auditorium on the campus of ASD. Tickets for the performances are $10 for ages 12 and up and $8 for under 12. For more photos from the performance, please see Sunday’s edition of The Daily Home.