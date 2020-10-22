Alabama School for Blind students sent home for 2 weeks due to COVID concerns

TALLADEGA -- Students at the Alabama School for the Blind will be resuming distance learning for two weeks due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Mascia said Thursday the move to send ASB students home was being taken out of an abundance of caution, adding that none of the students had tested positive for COVID-19.
“We just want to make sure that everyone stays safe,” he said.
The students at ASB will continue their studies through virtual learning programs for the next two weeks, at which point they will come back to campus and resume in-person classes.
AIDB’s other campuses, including the Alabama School for the Deaf, the Helen Keller School, E.H. Gentry and the Alabama Industries for the Blind, will all remain open, and the transportation services will continue to operate as normal.
“Our first priority is to make sure all of our students stay safe and engaged,” Mascia said.