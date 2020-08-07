Alabama School for Blind mulling possible mascot change

TALLADEGA -- Following years of controversy, the Washington Redskins announced in July that they would be changing their mascot.
Critics of the name, which included many Native American groups, had argued the term was a derogatory stereotype; defenders, like team owner Daniel Snyder, had insisted that the mascot was meant to represent tradition, competitiveness and honor.
The team’s decision, which Snyder had previously insisted would “never” happen, marked a significant shift in the national conversation and has left many schools, such as the Alabama School for the Blind, mulling a name change of their own.
“We want to do the right thing,” says Dr. John Mascia, the school’s president. “That’s really the bottom line.”
The ASB’s mascot is also the Redskins, and Mascia says the prospect of changing it “has been discussed on and off over the last couple of years.”
That discussion has included voices both in favor of and against such a change.
“As you can imagine, there are folks that have a real strong sense of pride in the School for the Blind, and part of that pride really has to do with being identified as an ASB Redskin,” Mascia says. “And there are other folks who, as times changed and meanings of language changed, have become increasingly uncomfortable with the term ‘redskins,’ fearing that it might be viewed as a negative for some people.”
When the national controversy reignited last month, Mascia began reaching out to many of the school’s shareholders for input, including the ASB Alumni Association, the ASB Advisory Committee and the school’s board of trustees, which ultimately has decision-making power over the issue.
Mascia also reached out to the Alabama Indian Affairs Commission.
“I’ve been in touch with their executive director, and she’s going to reach out to their board and give us some guidance and some feedback, so that I can bring all of this to our trustees,” he says. “We want to make sure that we’re getting input from a diverse group of people.”
Many in the deaf and blind community are sympathetic to this issue, Mascia says, adding the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind — the ASB’s parent institution — views itself “as a civil rights organization.”
“The whole goal of AIDB is to make sure that people with disabilities have a level playing field, so we’re sensitive to labels and stereotypes and to language” he says. “It wasn’t too long ago when it was acceptable to call someone who is deaf and knew sign language ‘deaf and dumb.’ We would never do that now, because that’s not how people who were deaf and who were culturally deaf or silent would want to be labeled. I use that as an example to say that we understand these communities and that the meanings of words change over time.”
Mascia says that the school’s board of trustees will probably make a decision “within this school year,” though its upcoming August meeting might be too soon.
“While it’s possible, I don’t think we’ll have enough time to bring all the stakeholders together so that they can vet [the information we present to the school board,” he said.
“We want to make sure that we make a decision that reflects the thoughts and the feelings of the people we serve. That’s what we’ve always done at the AIDB. We never speak for the communities that we work on behalf of. My goal as president, I believe, is to facilitate the discussion so that we hear all sides of it. That’s whether it’s about a mascot or really any issue, so that we can see all sides and present the information in a fair and balanced way so that an appropriate decision can be made.”