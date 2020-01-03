Alabama Power VP will speak at MLK Unity Breakfast in Talladega

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Democratic Conference will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Family Life Center at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, starting at 8 a.m. Tickets are $15.
This year’s guest speaker will be Terry L. Smiley, vice president for the Eastern Division of Alabama Power, “where he oversees the company’s operations, sales, economic and community development and external affairs activities,” according to a press release.
“Prior to this role, Smiley served as director of economic and community development, where he led a team responsible for economic, community and commercial business development across the state.”
Smiley earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and public and private management from Birmingham-Southern. He was also an All-American in basketball for two years and was inducted into the Birmingham-Southern College Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
The Birmingham Business Journal named him to the Top 40 Under 40 in 2009, and he is a member of the Leadership Birmingham Class of 2012.
He began his career in the utilities industry with Alagasco, where his roles included operations, customer service, marketing and government relations. He also led various initiatives covering collections and debt reduction and statewide standardization of customer service functions.
“Smiley joined Alabama Power in 2017 as a Birmingham Division external affairs manager before assuming duties as the division external affairs and marketing manager,” according to the release. “He serves on the board of directors for the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club, Birmingham Education Foundation and the Central Six Development Council.
“He also serves on the United Way Agency Impact Committee and is a member of the Downtown Kiwanis Club, where he co-chairs the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame Committee.”
Smiley and his wife, Melissa, reside in Homewood with their two children.
For tickets or for further information, please call 256-362-6738 or 256-362-7315.