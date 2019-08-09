HARPERSVILLE -- As students return to classrooms, volunteers with the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) are supporting back-to-school projects statewide, including one in Harpersville, according to a press release.
The Plant Gaston APSO chapter installed a Little Free Library at the Harpersville Municipal Library.The chapter also hosted a school supply drive for teachers and is working to create new teacher supply boxes by repurposing donated first-aid kit boxes.
Those and other APSO projects help support students and their families and school systems. Activities range from school supply drives and giveaways to classroom and school repairs and building projects.
“APSO volunteers give of their time to help so many each year, and thanks to their acts of service, they are enriching Alabama communities one project at a time,” said Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation, in the release.
APSO is a nonprofit organization made up of employees of Alabama Power and Alabama-based employees of Southern Company and Southern Nuclear. With 10 chapters in the state, APSO volunteers devote more than 40,000 hours of service each year to support education, protect the environment and improve Alabama communities.
To learn more about APSO and Alabama Power’s community initiatives, please visit www.powerofgood.com.