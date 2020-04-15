Alabama Power declares regular quarterly dividends on preferred stock

Alabama Power logo

BIRMINGHAM – The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company’s outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock

($100 Par Value)

4.20% - $1.05 per share

4.52% - $1.13 per share

4.60% - $1.15 per share

4.64% - $1.16 per share

4.72% - $1.18 per share

4.92% - $1.23 per share

Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, payable July 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2020.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...