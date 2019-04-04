LOGAN MARTIN LAKE -- Alabama Power Company staff members and volunteers from the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association (LMLPA) head out on two barges Thursday morning to pick up large pieces of debris on the lake.
The weeklong LMLPA Lake Cleanup began Saturday and has grown to almost 1,000 volunteers taking of their time to clean up on and around the lake.
The cleanup effort, celebrating its 20th year, will conclude Saturday at noon with a picnic lunch at Lakeside Park, with Pell City restaurant Toast Sandwich Eatery providing chips and hot dogs, and Coca-Cola providing drinks.