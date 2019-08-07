Electricity provider Alabama Power announced Wednesday changes in leadership in its Anniston-based Eastern Division.
According to a news release, Tony Smoke, who currently serves as vice president over the Eastern Division, was elected to take control of Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division, while Terry Smiley, the current director of economic and community development for the company, will take Smoke’s place as head of the Eastern Division.
According to the release, the changes will take effect on Sept. 9.
Smoke, who has over 30 years of experience at the company, serves on the board of trustees at Jacksonville State University and the board of directors of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council and Anniston Museum of Natural History. Smoke has held his position as leader of the Anniston-based division since 2017. Smoke is also serves on the board of directors for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Foundation.
“It’s been a tremendous experience working in East Alabama, especially Calhoun County, over the past two years,” Smoke wrote in an email Wednesday. “I have had the pleasure of working with some of the state’s best leaders in education, business and industry and look forward to keeping those connections strong in the future.”
Smiley began at Alabama Power in 2017 as an external affairs manager in the Birmingham Division. Prior to that, he worked at Alagasco for 22 years.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve our customers and the community in East Alabama in my new role,” Smiley wrote in the same email. “Being from Talladega originally, I have personal knowledge of how well people in the region can rally around a cause and get results. I am honored to serve the area where I was born and raised and I look forward to forming a deeper understanding of ways I can bring value to an area already full of potential.”
“I know Terry’s passion and experience will make him a valuable addition to the community,” Smoke wrote of Smiley.
The announcements were part of a larger reorganization of leadership at the company. Jonathan Porter, the current vice president of the Birmingham Division, was elected to the new role of senior vice president responsible for customer operations, while Leigh Davis is set to take over Smiley’s current position.