SYLACAUGA — The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority hosted a luncheon and tour Thursday, celebrating 15 years of its Sylacauga plant.
Many city and community leaders attended to learn more about the utility.
The 15-acre AMEA-Sylacauga plant is owned collectively by AMEA’s 11 municipal electric systems.
According to its website, in 2004, AMEA became the first organization in Alabama in more than 80 years to build a municipally-owned power generation plant, which is capable of powering nearly 70,000 homes and serves approximately 12,000 customers in Sylacauga.
It can be started and brought to full load operations in less than 15 minutes, making it cost-effective for meeting higher-energy demand during extremely cold or hot weather. The plant can also be dispatched to generate if a nuclear plant or other large facility unexpectedly trips offline, officials said.
For more information, visit www.amea.com/.