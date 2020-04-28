Alabama marble: It’s in everything from the Lincoln Memorial to Tums antacid (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- Once upon a time, hundreds of millions of years ago, Alabama was under water.
When the sea creatures that lived in these ancient waters died, their shells would drift down to the ocean floor. Over time, heat and pressure turned the shells into limestone and then the limestone into marble.
Today, underneath Sylacauga, there is a belt of marble 30 miles long, up to 600 feet deep. It’s huge, enough marble to keep the quarries working for another 200 years, according to Ruth Cook, author of the new book “Magic in Stone: The Sylacauga Marble Story.”
Alabama marble is a particularly white and crystalline type of marble — they call it “white sugar.” According to Cook, white sugar marble has been found in only two other places in the world: Carrara, Italy — “where Michelangelo went shopping” — and Paros, Greece, although that quarry is played out.
Alabama marble can be found in the Lincoln Memorial and the U.S. Supreme Court building. It can also be found in roofing and Tums antacid— but that part of the story comes later.
The first quarries
The first known people to use Sylacauga marble were the Shawnee, who came down from Ohio in 1748 and established a village in the Coosa River Valley called Chalakagay. There were outcroppings of marble nearby, and the Shawnee used it for arrowheads, Cook said.
During the Creek War of 1813-14, those marble outcroppings caught the eye of a military surgeon named Dr. Edward Gantt, who had accompanied Andrew Jackson’s troops to Alabama. After the war, Gantt began buying up plots of land near Sylacauga and eventually opened a marble quarry.
Other developers followed, and soon the town was home to three quarries.
In 1849, when the Washington Monument was under construction, each state was invited to send a memorial stone to be incorporated into the stairwell walls. Alabama sent a 2-foot-by-4-foot piece of Sylacauga marble.
“It was a very successful business up until the time of the Civil War,” Cook said. “But like everything else in the South, industry went down the drain until the early 1900s.”
Artists discover Alabama marble
In 1903, the artist Giuseppe Moretti came to Alabama to work with the state’s iron foundries to make a giant cast iron sculpture of Vulcan. While he was here, Cook said, he met a man with a small carving on his desk made from the local marble. Moretti immediately asked where the marble had come from.
The artist toured the Sylacauga quarries and brought back a large piece of marble he carved into a sculpture depicting the head of Christ, in repose after the crucifixion.
“He always said that was his masterpiece,” Cook said. “He carried it with him to every studio he had. When he passed away, his wife donated it to the Alabama Department of Archives and History. It’s still on display there on the third floor.”
From Alabama to D.C.
By the 1910s, Alabama marble was back in business, with two major quarries once again operating in Sylacauga.
White sugar marble was still prized by sculptors.
In 1908, Gutzon Borglum, the man who created Mount Rushmore, used Alabama marble to carve a bust of Abraham Lincoln, which is still on display in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
“He said he chose that marble because it carved in a way that let him put the exact expression on Lincoln’s face that he wanted to achieve,” Cook said.
The marble quarries were also producing what’s called “dimension stone” for use in building construction.
The floor of the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham is made of Sylacauga marble. The pillars in the grand hall of the U.S. Supreme Court building are made of Sylacauga marble. The ceiling of the Lincoln Memorial is made of Sylacauga marble.
“If you stand in the Lincoln Memorial and look up at the ceiling, it’s translucent, so sunlight comes through. They chose Alabama marble for that. It can be cut to ⅛-inch thick and still have strength,” Cook said.
The marble companies also had huge contracts to create memorial stones for soldiers killed in World War I.
Ground up into powder
By the mid-1930s, however, the marble business faced a new danger.
“It had become apparent that marble did not stand up to industrial pollution as well as granite did,” Cook said.
Rather than quarrying marble for building construction, Sylacauga’s marble companies turned to ground calcium carbonate.
“They would dynamite the marble chunks out, then grind them to various stone powders for use in industrial applications,” Cook said.
When you buy bread labeled “calcium fortified” — that’s marble dust in your bread, likely from Sylacauga, Cook said.
Powdered marble is used in everything from cosmetics to paint to roofing. It’s the powder that keeps chewing gum from sticking to the wrapper. It’s the active ingredient in Tums antacid. “That’s all basically ground-up marble,” Cook said.
Birth of a festival
By the 2000s, industrial production was booming, but the artistic possibilities of Alabama marble were being neglected — until 2007, when the Alabama State Council on the Arts established a sister city relationship with Pietrasanta, Italy.
In 2008, Alabama sent a delegation of artists to Italy. The following year, Italy brought artists to Alabama, including marble sculptors who held demonstrations in Sylacauga.
It went so well, local officials decided to do it every year, and Sylacauga’s annual Magic of Marble Festival was born. Each spring, sculptors from all over the country set up shop in the park near the Blue Bell Creamery.
“The marble is all donated through the quarries. They run power cords through the storm sewers into the park, and all these sculptors work for 10 days. People can come watch them work,” Cook said.
This year’s Magic of Marble Festival, originally planned for March 31-April 11, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers are hoping to hold next year’s festival during the first two weeks of April.
Thanks to the festival, the B.B. Comer Memorial Library in Sylacauga has amassed an extensive collection of marble sculpture, some 30 pieces, which are on permanent display in the library.
There are also marble sculptures outdoors in Sylacauga’s public spaces.
“Because it’s porous and somewhat translucent, it holds the warmth of the sun,” Cook said. “It can be ice ice cold, but when the sun is shining on it, it retains that warmth for a while.”
A piece on the lawn of City Hall called “Sylacauga Emerging,” by Sylacauga sculptor Craigger Browne, depicts a man with a chisel and hammer carving himself out of marble. “When the sun is shining, the way the shadows appear, it’s just beautiful,” Cook said.
Lisa Davis is features editor of The Anniston Star. Contact her at 256-235-3555 or ldavis@annistonstar.com.