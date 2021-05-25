Alabama Industries of the Blind honor 2020 Blind Workers of the Year

Alabama Industries for the Blind honored in their 2020 Blind Workers of the Year on Tuesday at a luncheon at the E. H. Gentry Cafetorium. Because of the pandemic, last year’s winners were unable to be recognized until now. The 2021 winners will be announced in September.
AIB Executive Manager Kyle Gregg presented the 2020 Milton J. Samuelson Career Achievement Award to Christy Taylor of Talladega. Gregg presented the 2020 Peter J. Salmon Direct Labor Award to Gary Jones of Birmingham.
City manager Seddrick Hill presented Jones and Taylor with proclamations from the city of Talladega in honor of their achievements.
AIDB President Dr. John Mascia presented Jones and Taylor with letters of commendation from National Industries for the Blind and checks from the AIDB Foundation.
AIB Executive Manager Kyle presented the 2020 Peter J. Salmon Direct Labor Award to Gary Jones of Birmingham.