Alabama House speaker stops by AIDB campus (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives Mac McCutcheon recently visited the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
During his tour, the speaker made several stops on campus, including visiting an Alabama School for the Deaf science class, a classroom in ASD’s listening and spoken language program and the Alabama Industries for the Blind.
“It was a pleasure having the Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon visit with us,” Dr. John Masica, president of AIDB, said. “He was able to spend time with our students and staff, and we appreciate his support.”
