TALLADEGA COUNTY -- As the 200th anniversary of Alabama’s admission into the union approaches in December, there have been numerous exhibits, lectures, historical markers and other festivities to commemorate the occasion throughout the state.
But an Iowa-based company is offering a more tangible souvenir, one that can be handed down from one generation to the next, while also honoring a long-standing tradition and providing help to Alabama’s veterans.
Jean van Oppen of Wellington Ltd. Firearms said his company is offering 67 (one for each of Alabama’s counties) Henry 45-70 lever action rifles “plated in 24 karat gold (with) artwork dedicated to key historical events and icons that bolster the soul of this great state,” according to a brochure printed by the company.
All 67 of the rifles will be essentially the same, with any custom work the buyer requests added on. Each will be numbered.
“It’s a buyer’s market,” van Oppen said. “We want to make sure people get exactly what they want.
“We’ve been doing these types of projects for about seven years now. It’s a long tradition in the firearm industry to do special editions for state anniversaries. I know Colt and Winchester have done them in the past. We did one last year for the anniversary of the Wyoming Territory and the Transcontinental Railroad, and we’ve done ones for Virginia and West Virginia. We’re already planning one for Texas’ 175th next year, and 200 years for Indiana. But there’s a milestone somewhere out there every year.”
Some of the people and places commemorated on the rifles include a rocket for Huntsville, the U.S.S. Alabama in Mobile, Vulcan in Birmingham and the NASCAR Alabama Gang for the Talladega area.
“I was not familiar with a lot of Alabama history starting out, but I have learned a lot,” van Oppen said.
Some of the money made from the sale of these rifles will remain in Alabama, benefitting a Huntsville-based organization called Still Serving Veterans.
“I have a friend with a Purple Heart who likes to say that kicking in doors and clearing houses doesn’t look that good on a resume any more,” van Oppen explained.
SSV helps veterans and their families beef up their resumes and find work after coming home.
“They do a lot of good work and they do it solely in Alabama, at no cost to the veterans,” van Oppen. “So when all 67 rifles are sold, the remaining cash goes straight to them.”
All parts of the rifle are American made and all of the custom work is done in Rapid City, Iowa. They are available now but in extremely limited quantities.
For more information or to reserve a rifle, please call 1-970-215-0677 or visit www.wellingtonltd.com/al200rifle.
For more information on Still Serving Veterans, please visit www.ssv.org.