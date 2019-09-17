WINTERBORO -- The Alabama Forestry Commission battled a blaze that damaged about 150 acres near Winterboro through the weekend and into Monday night.
According to Talladega County Forester James Aaron Milstead, the blaze started about a quarter of a mile from Winterboro School sometime Friday or Saturday.
“There was no way to tell how it started because of how long it had been burning,” he said.
No homes were threatened by the fire, but it did heavily damage a piece of logging equipment, he added.
The Alabama Forestry Commission was the only agency that responded to the fire. Further details were not readily available Tuesday.