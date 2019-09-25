The Alabama Forestry Commission issued a statewide fire alert Wednesday morning, prohibiting outdoor burning without permits until further notice.
Dry weather contributed to 182 wildfires over the last week, according to a release from the commission sent Wednesday morning, burning about 2,608 acres, numbers that don’t include fires managed by volunteer fire departments. Burn permits will be restricted and issued on an individual basis at the State Forester’s discretion, the release said.
Elishia Ballentine, the commission’s public information manager, said there were 102 fires through August, burning 963 acres, and 87 fires in July, burning 1,911 acres. This week’s fires — which included a blaze near Cheaha State Park over the weekend that closed several trails — were about as damaging by frequency and area as those two months combined. Ballentine said the lack of moisture in the air makes it easy for brush fires to ignite and spread.
“Normally you look forward to not having humidity because it’s so bad here in the state,” she said by phone, “but with wildfires it just makes it burn hotter and quicker.”
Cheaha State Park naturalist Mandy Pearson said Wednesday that the fire at the park was on its way to being contained, with most of the flames out. Firefighters on the scene were watching for hot spots Wednesday — places where roots are burning underground — and dumping water to cool those as they appear.
“We should have enough water to pump out this afternoon or tomorrow morning to cool down those hotspots,” Pearson said.
Trails affected by the fire haven’t been reopened, she said; those include the Turnip Seed Trailhead, the Pinhoti Trail, the Cave Creek Trail and Cheaha Trailhead. Pearson said they could reopen by the weekend, but she expected them to remain closed. Visitors should call the park at 256-488-5111 to check before heading out to those trails, she said.
“There are still hazards out there,” Pearson said.
Other major fires include one in Talladega County that spanned 470 acres, and another in DeKalb County that spread over 391 acres. Many of the fires were over 100 acres, the commission stated in the release.
Until the fire alert is lifted, anyone burning a field, grassland or woodland without a permit may be prosecuted for a Class B misdemeanor.
Springville fire Chief Richard Harvey announced a no-burn order for his city Wednesday. Residents must have written authorization from the city for permitted fires, like those set for recreational or ceremonial purposes.
“What this means,” Harvey said, “is that we will not be issuing any burn permits for burning that previously required a permit, and any outdoor burning that was previously allowed without a permit now requires prior written approval.”
October is usually the state’s most arid month, Ballentine said, and it may be some time before the alert is lifted.
Mary Keiser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Calera station, said a good, sustained rainfall — the kind that might help dehydrated grass and trees, and slow forest fires — isn’t in the forecast.
“There are small chances tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, but they’re all like 20 percent chances,” Keiser said.
Even if rain does arrive, there’s no guarantee it would be a meaningful amount, she explained.
The Calhoun County area is actually ahead of its annual rainfall of 37.25 inches, she said — up about 2.25 inches to 39.59 inches for the year so far — but that rain came in mostly over the summer.
“You wouldn’t know that if you walked outside and the ground is pretty dry,” Keiser said.
The U.S. Drought Monitor on Wednesday showed much of the state in an at least “abnormally dry” condition, though thick swathes of moderate drought ran through Central and East Alabama, with some spots of severe drought in Shelby County, and Henry and Dale counties, in the southeast corner of the state. That data was just over a week old, however, with new information set for release Thursday morning.
Wildfires can be reported to the Forestry Commission at 800-392-5679, where callers can also reach the permitting department.
Pearson encouraged caution when burning refuse while the alert is active.
“If you start a fire, put it out all the way,” she said.
Daily Home reporter David Atchison contributed to this story.