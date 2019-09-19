TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Firefighters with the Alabama Forestry Commission have answered calls to seven forest fires in southern Talladega County during the past week.
The fires have damaged some 700 acres of woodland and one piece of heavy equipment, but no houses or other structures so far.
According to Elishia Ballentine, AFC public information manager, Thursday was relatively quiet, with no new fires reported as of mid-afternoon. A call to DeLoach Road was canceled before firefighters arrived on scene, but the other six fires this week all did some damage, she said.
The earliest of the remaining fires appears to have started Friday or Saturday, with state firefighters being called out to the blaze Monday. The fire was centered around Alabama 21 near Ben Moses Road, about a quarter of a mile from Winterboro School. This fire heavily damaged a piece of logging equipment and damaged about 150 acres of woodland, according to Talladega County Forester Aaron Milstead.
There were two other calls Monday, Ballentine said. The first was around the 520 block of Rubenville Lane, starting around 4:30 p.m. This fire burned approximately 30 acres before being brought under control.
The second was around Talladega County Road 8 near Childersburg. It burned about 10 acres, according to Ballentine. She added local volunteer departments attempted to assist but were not able to get access to the fire; additional AFC personnel were called in from Coosa County.
There were two more new fires reported Tuesday, including one near Risers Access and Sellwood roads, and the other off Kings Chapel Road.
Little information was available on the former Thursday, but the latter was easily the largest of this week’s forest fires, according to Ballentine.
This one burned nearly 500 acres and was not fully contained until Wednesday night. Ballentine said Thursday the fire was still contained but continued to burn.
Yet another forest fire was reported Wednesday, on McGowans Ferry Road, just before 2 p.m. This one burned about 10 acres before being contained just before 5 p.m. Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Department also responded, to help protect the structures in the area.
Ballentine said other than the McGowans Ferry fire, no other man-made structures were threatened during the week. The volunteers from Lay Lake were successful in their effort to protect local property.
AFC reported that as of Wednesday, there had been 122 wildfires throughout the state that damaged more than 1,000 acres. “Because of current drought conditions and persistent high temperatures, the AFC has issued a fire danger advisory for all 67 counties” in the state, according to a press release.
Talladega County remains under a burn ban until Oct. 31
No help from weather
The National Weather Service in Birmingham said firefighters and Talladega County residents shouldn’t expect much, if any, relief from the heat and dry conditions in the immediate future.
“There are no meaningful rain chances for the next seven days,” Meteorologist Nathan Owens said. “There is a system coming through Monday, and there’s about a 10 percent chance for some rain by Tuesday, but that’s about it. That system is more likely to get some rain to Marion County in northwest Alabama, but by the time it gets to Talladega, it’s probably going to fall apart.”
Area residents also should not get accustomed to the relatively low temperatures (only in the 80s) on Thursday and into the weekend. “By early next week, we should be back into the 90’s,” Owens said.