Alabama Farm Credit distributes $9.9 million in cash dividends

CULLMAN — Alabama Farm Credit, a rural lending cooperative with an office in Talladega, is distributing a record $9.9 million in cash dividends to its stockholders this month, according to a press release.
The amount is based on the lender’s strong earnings in 2019, the release says.
“During these uncertain times, Alabama Farm Credit is proud to be able to provide dependable performance. (Last) week, our customers (began) receiving their share of $9.9 million in cash dividends,” said Mel Koller, Alabama Farm Credit chief executive officer, in the release. “We are proud of our continued strong service and thank our customers for their partnership. Together, we grow, together we stand and together we will work through these challenges.”
Alabama Farm Credit has a long history of paying patronage, which is the portion of earnings the co-op returns to its customer-stockholders. With this year’s refund, the rural lender has distributed more than $92 million in patronage dividends to stockholders since 1999.
Alabama Farm Credit finances farmers, agribusinesses, rural homeowners and landowners in northern Alabama. It is headquartered in Cullman and has branch offices in Albertville, Athens, Cullman, Talladega and Tuscumbia.
The financing co-op is part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, a network of rural lending cooperatives established in 1916.