Alabama Dems pick Biden; Tuberville, Sessions look headed to GOP Senate runoff

PELL CITY -- Super Tuesday results for Alabama are in.
With 64 of the state’s 67 counties reporting, it appears former Vice President Joe Biden has won with nearly 64 percent of the Democratic presidential primary vote.
Biden’s rivals, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City Mayor Micheal Bloomberg, were all trailing with 16 percent, 5 percent and 12 percent, respectively.
President Donald Trump resoundingly won the Republican contest.
The GOP is facing a more uncertain contest with its primary for U.S senator. The winner will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November, but the race remains too close to call at this time.
No candidate has been able to secure 50 percent of the vote, with the closest being former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and former Sen. Jeff Sessions, who left the Senate to serve as Trump’s first attorney general.
As of late Tuesday, Sessions held almost 31.51 percent of the vote, while Tuberville held 32.72 percent, a difference of 7,458 votes. They appear headed to a March 31 runoff.
Also on ballots statewide Tuesday was Amendment 1, which would have made the Alabama state school board a body appointed by the governor.
The measure was defeated by a three-to-one margin as 75 percent of Alabamians voted against the measure.
Local precincts mirrored the statewide results as Democratic primary contests in Talladega and St. Clair counties both overwhelmingly supported Joe Biden, and voters opposed Amendment 1. Both counties voted in support of Tuberville in the GOP Senate primary, with Tuberville winning over 5,000 votes in Talladega County and nearly 8,000 in St. Clair. Sessions, on the other hand, received only 3,000 in Talladega County and 4,483 in St. Clair County.