Alabama Childhood Food Solutions, Childersburg Piggly Wiggly joining forces for food drive Saturday

CHILDERSBURG -- Alabama Childhood Food Solutions announced via press release it will team up with Piggly Wiggly in Childersburg to help drum up food donations for families in need Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ACFS encourages Piggly Wiggly shoppers to look for the ACFS bus and buy non-perishable food to donate to the cause.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, ACFS has seen an increased need for service within the communities it serves. While the organization on average feeds 200 families per day, the pandemic has resulted in more people needing assistance due to kids being home from school and individuals struggling to make ends meet with the shutdown of non-essential businesses and services.
“So far, ACFS has risen to the occasion with a lot of help,” the organization said in a release. On April 16 alone, it served “over 300 families, providing over 80 pounds of food to each of them. They also shared 25,600 meals and snacks for kids the same week. The grocery bill is nearly $15,000 per week, almost double the norm. Increased needs have stretched their budget.”
The organization requested those out shopping ask their friends to come help make a difference by feeding the hungry.
“The choices we make today may change a child’s life forever,” the release said.
For more information on ACFS and its mission, visit https://alabamachildhoodfood.com.