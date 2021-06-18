AKA hosts fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc Mu Tau Omega Chapter will be observing “The Longest Day” Sunday, June 20 at the AKA Sorority House at 806 West Battle Street on the campus of Talladega College. Proceeds go to research and support related to Alzheimer’s disease.
Organizations, families and friends are encouraged to participate in “The Longest Day” fundraising campaign by purchasing torches for $25, luminaries for $15 or donating to the campaign online https://act.alz.org/site/TR/LongestDay2021/TheLongestDay?team_id=666565&pg=team&fr_id=14244#. Donations may also be dropped off at the house from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the day of the event.
The “Longest Day” refers to the summer solstice, the day with the most light, according to a press release. The community is invited to attend the torch and luminary display from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. In the event of rain, the display will be rescheduled.
“Let us come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through your donations to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association,” the release says. “The day with the most light is the day we fight.”
For more information, please contact Dr. Floretta James Dortch at fdortch@gmail.com or connection chair Sheryl Fuller at annfulme7@charter.net.