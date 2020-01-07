Air conditioners, copper stolen from Munford church

Talladega County sheriff’s deputies were investigating the theft of two air conditioning units and a copper gas line from a church, according to an incident and offense report.
Capt. Mike Jones said the theft occurred between Dec. 22 and Dec. 28 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Munford, and was reported on the latter date.
The report lists the stolen items as two Rheem condenser coil air conditioners valued at $2,500 each and a copper gas line valued at $100. As of Monday, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or or post an anonymous online tip at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/