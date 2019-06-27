Without an air ambulance transport service, Mark Norman says his wife, Dorothy, would not be alive today.
Dorothy Norman, who worked for the city of Jacksonville for more than 30 years, began complaining of head pain on April 29, 2011, just two days after tornadoes swept across the state of Alabama killing 253 people and leaving hospitals packed with countless more injured.
Mark took Dorothy to RMC Jacksonville, which has since closed, where doctors found a brain hemorrhage that threatened her life.
With Dorothy in need of an urgent transfer, a Life Saver helicopter arrived from its base in Sylacauga to take her to a crowded UAB Hospital.
A few months later, Mark said a bill for the transport arrived. The Normans owed $67,000.
Thankfully, Mark said, his insurance was able to take care of most of the bill, leaving just $400 for the Normans to pay as a deductible. Not everyone is as lucky.
Some patients can get stuck paying much more, depending on the air ambulance company involved and its relationship with insurers. Life Saver parent company Air Methods and predominant state insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama recently took steps to avoid leaving customers with large bills, the companies announced earlier this month.
When are air ambulances dispatched?
With only four Level I trauma centers in Alabama, ground transportation to one of these sites is often lengthy. The centers, two in Birmingham, one in Huntsville and one in Mobile, are the only hospitals “capable of providing total care for every aspect of injury — from prevention through rehabilitation,” according to the American Trauma Society’s classification.
Level III centers, like Anniston’s Regional Medical Center and Sylacauga’s Coosa Valley Medical Center, are equipped enough to stabilize patients, but often must transfer patients to a Level I center.
When an accident causes injury that warrants a trip to a high-level trauma center, or a condition, such as Dorothy Norman’s, necessitates rapid transfer, that’s where air ambulance services step in.
Amanda Daniels is a paramedic and clinical lead at the Life Saver base in Sylacauga, which serves much of East Alabama.
Daniels said the base’s helicopter, Life Saver 4, is dispatched to the scene of accidents after first responders arrive and determine the severity of the situation and extent of injuries. After a 911 call is made, fire and emergency medical services feed information to Life Saver.
Daniels said it’s also policy for the air ambulance to wait on standby if the scene of an emergency is more than 25 nautical miles, which is a little over 28.5 miles, away from the nearest ground medical transport.
If it’s deemed necessary by first responders, Life Saver 4 is dispatched to the scene. The crew of the helicopter will maintain communication with the Alabama Trauma Communications Center, which helps determine where to send patients by monitoring the trauma centers at various hospitals.
“They are like the brains of the operation,” Daniels said. “Say there’s a wreck in Anniston that is significant enough for us to go to a trauma I center. They can tell us if a location is overloaded and divert and direct us somewhere else.”
What are the costs?
According to a study by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the median price for air ambulance helicopter transport was $36,400 in 2017.
Without the right insurance for the right private air medical transport provider, patients can be billed for the balance of the service’s cost.
Unlike the Normans, patients could be held responsible for the entirety of the bill.
Health insurance can help pay these costs, but that depends whether the air ambulance service is in-network or out.
According to Koko Mackin, a spokeswoman for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, out-of-network air ambulance companies can balance-bill customers for the majority of the cost.
“When services are provided by an out-of-network air ambulance provider, we pay the claim according to the in-network provider rate and the member’s out-of-network benefits, and the provider may bill our member for the remaining provider charge if they choose to do so,” Mackin said.
Blue Cross has agreements in place with several in-network providers to prevent air ambulance companies from directly billing the customers.
“Our members are only responsible for their deductible when the service is provided by a network provider,” said Mackin.
Life Saver parent company Air Methods recently announced it would be joining the network of air ambulance services of Blue Cross.
Air Methods joins Haynes Life Flight, Regional Air Medical Services and Survival Flight in the Blue Cross network.
“This is great for people, because nearly everyone in Alabama has Blue Cross,” said Daniels of Life Saver 4’s coverage area. “There’s been the issue of patients getting large bills, and that’s obviously way beyond our control. I know we’ve worked very hard to get in-network with them.”
‘The only reason she’s alive’
After undergoing extensive and high-risk surgery, Dorothy Norman was able to return home to Jacksonville a few weeks later with only minimal effects to her cognition and hearing.
According to Mark, Dorothy is only alive today because of the quick response of emergency crews on the day of her life-saving ride.
“They kept telling me ‘the only reason she’s alive right now is how quickly she got here,” Norman said. “They’re called Life Saver, and they did just that for her.”