AIDB will hold joint graduation ceremony for trio of schools at McFarlane Auditorium

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind announced Thursday that it will hold joint graduation exercises May 28 at 11 a.m. at McFarlane Auditorium on the campus of the Alabama School for the Deaf in Talladega.
Graduating seniors from ASD, Alabama School for the Blind and Helen Keller School will all be participating in the exercises, according to AIDB marketing and community relations director Jacque Cordle.
The graduation ceremonies will go on despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but with social distancing precautions still in effect. As a result, this year’s ceremonies will not be open to the public, but will require a ticket for entry.
The event will be live-streamed, however.
For more information, please visit www.aidb.org.