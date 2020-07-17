AIDB will begin new academic year in distance learning mode

TALLADEGA -- Students at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind will resume distance learning classes starting Aug. 10, with face-to-face classes on campus resuming Sept. 9.
Marketing and Community Relations Director Jacque Cordle explained, “We miss our K-12 students and truly want them back on campus with us as soon as possible.
“However, we are also aware of the complexities of our program. AIDB includes a large residential program and a statewide transportation program. We must be aware the actions we take may impact not only our campuses in Talladega, but communities across the state.
“We will continue to assess the safety of bringing our students back to school and, if necessary, we will adjust the date we begin face-to-face instruction.”
As for staff members, 12-month employees not still working came back to work Thursday, 10-month and 207-day personnel will come back Monday and instructional personnel will come back Aug. 3.
Earlier in the pandemic, in March, AIDB transitioned to an all-distance learning format for K-12 and adult classes at E.H. Gentry,
“Since March, our leadership team has been working alongside the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to design plans that would safely bring our full staff back to work on-site, provide for the continuation of services to our consumers and bring our students back to school this fall,” Cordle said. “AIDB has developed an overall re-entry plan with a cornerstone of infection control practices.
“Within this overall plan, each school and unit has tailored its plan to meet the unique needs of its staff and consumers or students. We have also ensured that our plans align with the current best practices and guidelines of the accreditation bodies and professional associations of which AIDB and its employees are members.”