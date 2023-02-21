AIDB trustees approve construction changes

The board of trustees for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind approved two major changes to construction projects at its regional centers in Birmingham and Decatur during its regular quarterly meeting Tuesday.
According to President Dr. John Mascia, the board had previously approved a thorough renovation of the Birmingham facility, including Industries for the Blind, at $3.5 million. When the project was bid, however, the low bid came back at twice that amount, $7 million.
Much discussion followed, Mascia said, and it was decided it would probably be cheaper to take down the existing facilities and build new ones.
“The current building needs a lot of work, and was never really a good fit for our needs,” he said. “We would build something similar to what we have in Opelika, that would include a Regional Center, Industries of the Blind and a retail store, which we don’t have now. That would provide some extra employment in the area as well.”
Knocking down the old building and putting up a new one would also facilitate needed drainage improvements on the 2.1 acre site. The new building would cover about 16,000 square feet, and the total project would cost about $6 million, but that figure would include the $3.5 million already budgeted.
According to Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Sherbert, the project would have minimal impact on the capital improvement budget bottom line.
The other project involves a partnership with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services in Decatur.
ADRS is currently in a very old building that it has leased from Easter Seals for as long as anyone working there can remember. The estimated construction cost of a new building on the campus of the Decatur Regional Center would be about $2.8 million; once complete, ADRS would lease the building from AIDB for 5, 7 or possibly even 10 years, with options to renew.
Sherbert said AIDB would likely be able to pay off the construction costs in 13 to 15 years, with the institute’s payments partially offset by the lease to the department.
The bottom line impact of this project would be minimal, he added.
The state department of mental health has a building right next to the AIDB Decatur campus and is currently building a crisis center on site as well. Having the three departments within walking distance of one another would provide a service hub in a rapidly growing area of the state, Mascia said.
“It’s not going to replace Talladega, because nothing can,” he said. “But it will let us expand existing services and offer new services to meet 21st century needs.”
It can also, he said, make students in different areas of the state more aware of the services that AIDB does offer in Talladega.
Both projects were unanimously approved by the finance committee and then sent to the full board of trustees, which also unanimously approved.