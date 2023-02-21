 Skip to main content
AIDB trustees approve construction changes

The board of trustees for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind approved two major changes to construction projects at its regional centers in Birmingham and Decatur during its regular quarterly meeting Tuesday.

According to President Dr. John Mascia, the board had previously approved a thorough renovation of the Birmingham facility, including Industries for the Blind, at $3.5 million. When the project was bid, however, the low bid came back at twice that amount, $7 million.