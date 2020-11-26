AIDB Trustees Approve Budget

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Board of Trustees approved a balanced budget of just under $62 million during their most recent meeting last week. According to AIDB President Dr. John Mascia, the budget request has already been sent to the state legislature for approval. Unlike most other schools in Alabama, he explained, AIDB’s budget does not come through the larger Department of Education budget, but is a separate expenditure approved by the legislature.
The budget includes $557,000 for step raises as well as funding for distance learning, broadband expansion and expansion at the regional centers around the state.
Last year, AIDB received an extra $1 million from the state, which has not been spent yet, but “will be used to enhance what we already have. We have a reputation for asking for exactly what we need, and using that money appropriately. I feel like this is a modest but realistic ask.”
Going into the Thanksgiving holiday, all three of AIDB’s K-12 campuses (Alabama School for the Blind, Alabama School for the Deaf and the Helen Keller School) are closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure. Mascia and the board discussed possible reopening dates for the schools, but took no official action.
The board did vote to approve a policy that would allow the transfer of qualified employees between schools as the need arises, however. The reassignments would be temporary and would apply to non-probationary classified employees, meaning those employees who are not classroom teachers.
“I’d say 98 percent of our employees would gladly go where they’re needed,” Mascia said. “For instance, if ASB students are all doing virtual learning, than we don’t need cafeteria workers at ASB. But we might really need cafeteria workers at (E.H.) Gentry. This just allows us to keep up with changing needs and circumstances.”
The board also voted to approve all the financial and facilities reports, the personnel actions as submitted. Further coverage of the meeting will appear in a future edition of the Daily Home.