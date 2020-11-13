AIDB students will learn virtually through Thanksgiving

TALLADEGA -- Students at the Alabama School for the Deaf, Alabama School for the Blind and the Helen Keller School will be learning from home, at least until the Monday after Thanksgiving.
According to Jacque Cordle, marketing and community relations coordinator for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Office of Institutional Advancement, students at all three K-12 schools have already made the transition back to virtual learning in the wake of possible COVID-19 exposures.
“We are d ing all we can to keep everyone as safe as possible,” she explained. ”We had a combination of students and staff that might have been exposed and we just had too many people out at any one time.”
ASB had previously shut down for two weeks in late October, again due to COVID concerns. Those students returned to in-person learning Nov. 9, but there had been exposures at ASD and HKS by then as well, and those students were sent home this week.
“We had reached a tipping point,” Vice President Vera Hendrix explained. “We had a large number of quarantines, and that affects everyone. We just couldn’t continue to keep everyone safe.”
She added there will be meetings next to look at the state numbers and make a final determination, but for the time being, students will be studying at home through Thanksgiving.
“We would love to bring them all back as soon possible, but our students come from all over the state,” Hendrix, “so we have to be even more careful.”