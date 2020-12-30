AIDB sees no decline in enrollment desipte pandemic

TALLADEGA -- The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind expects to welcome students back for face-to-face instruction starting Jan. 19 and is hoping for a gradual return to normality after that.
Most school systems throughout Alabama have shown a declining enrollment since the pandemic hit, but according to Vice President of Instructional Programs Vera Hendrix, this has not been a problem at AIDB.
“We might have had one or two students that withdrew, but that happens in a normal year, too,” she said. “We’re not seeing the kind of exodus that some systems are having, and for the most part, I think the parents want the students to come back for face-to-face instruction.
“I think people understand that students do better that way, in a classroom with a teacher, but we also have to make sure that everyone is safe, and we follow all the protocols.”
Many districts around Alabama and the country have reported “missing students,” who do not officially withdraw but stop showing up, especially for virtual classes. This potentially poses a threat to state funding next year, which will be based on this year.
“We have had no reports of that, of not knowing where the students are,” Hendrix said. “I think we have a little different relationship with our students and their parents because our classes are so small and the families are spread out all over the state.”
AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said in a prepared statement, “We do not expect a decrease in funding related to COVID, but we will continue to monitor the situation.”
Even though the schools themselves were closed down over the holidays, there was still a lot going on, Hendrix said.
“We always try and do a big Christmas celebration, and we were able to do that again this year,” she said. “Every single student got a gift this year. Whether we had to send it off to a regional center or mail it directly to their house, everyone got something.
“And we were able to deliver hot meals to all of our students who live in Talladega for the first half of December. More than 80 students got a hot lunch and a breakfast or supper for the next day as well. And if there were other children in the household that were not AIDB students, we sent them a meal as well.”
The gifts were donated by community members.