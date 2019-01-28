Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill visited Talladega on Monday to present the National Association of Secretaries of State Gold Medallion to Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Mascia for “outstanding service and dedication to furthering the mission of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) within the state.”
Merrill said Monday was his fourth visit to AIDB since he became secretary of state just over four years ago, “and every time I learn more about the support and assistance they provide.” A year ago, he continued, he was contacted by an advocacy group for low vision and blind people with concerns about the upcoming elections, “and my first thought was to call my friend, John Mascia. He not only welcomed the idea, but he used the resources available to him here to make it happen … I told him after that project, that I was going to give him an award this year. The gold medallion is the highest award that a secretary of state can give, for people who make lives easier and better.”
In September, Merrill visited the Alabama School for the Blind to announce programs that make it easier for blind people to vote independently, including a complete set of election materials available in Braille for the first time in Alabama history. That program was undertaken in conjunction with the Alabama Council for the Blind and the National Federation for the Blind.
Mascia said he thought Merrill would be presenting an award to the institutes, not to him personally. “I am humbled,” he said, after accepting the award, as well as a proclamation signed by Gov. Kay Ivey.
“I just represent the people in this room, the students, the teachers, the trustees,” Mascia said. “A leader is only as good as the people around him, and I am surrounded by the best, the board of trustees and the whole AIDB family.”
Trustee Clarence Haynes said Merrill “has just found out what we’ve known all along. We just have to be grateful to the former president who found him and brought him on board.”
Alabama School for the Blind Case Manager Jerry McKee, an ASB graduate himself, said he had had problems at his particular polling station in the past, in spite of federal laws mandating that voting machines for blind people be available and in working order. He had recently gotten a new machine installed in his polling place and things had gone smoothly during the last election.
“My heart passion is to find a way to educate the young people especially, about their rights to vote and how that works. We now have the tools to show them,” he said.
Deaf student Melvin Waller, who works part time at Honda and is preparing for dual enrollment at E.H. Gentry and Central Alabama Community College, said he had learned valuable lessons about independence, time management and academics, and that, in the words of the school’s slogan, he was working toward becoming truly “limitless.”