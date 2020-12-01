AIDB receives $28.5M to create additional campus in Decatur

TALLADEGA -- The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind has been awarded $28.5 million to “fund the creation of AIDB North, a 160-acre campus in Decatur that will feature STEM, manufacturing and (an) independent living education program for K-12 students and adult consumers,” according to a press release.
AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said in the release the creation of AIDB North “will not replace the flagship programs that have been located in Talladega since AIDB’s founding in 1858. AIDB is a statewide organization, proudly serving all 67 of Alabama’s counties,” he said. “AIDB North will allow us to expand our world-class operations.”
The site in Decatur was most recently the Lurleen B. Wallace Development Center. There are about 20 buildings on the property, including eight residential facilities and an administration building on 167 acres. Mascia told the AIDB board of trustees last month the administration building was already about 60 percent renovated.
The facility will be convenient to Huntsville, which Mascia said is a growing population center for the state.
According to the release, AIDB North will offer three rapidly-growing NTID STEM (National Technical Institute for Deaf Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs “in mechatronic engineering, robotics and cybersecurity, and the creation of the Southeastern STEM Academy for students who are deaf or hard of hearing.
“Short-term programs will be offered to students who are blind or visually impaired that will allow (them) to maintain enrollment in their current school while gaining benefits of instruction through immersion experiences provided by certified instructors.
“The creation of an independent living training program for students and newly disabled adults will maximize their independence, which can be transferred into their homes and workplaces.
“AIDB North will also house the Alabama Freedom Center for the Blind, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, that is designed to guide adults who are blind or low vision through the necessary skills and processes of adjustment to blindness, so that the student can lead an independent, productive and fulfilling life of their choice.”
The new campus will also “provide opportunities to expand AIDB’s partnership with the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the National Technical Institute for the Deaf through our cybersecurity curriculum, and with Gallaudet University, in the creation of a regional center in which Gallaudet staff would provide virtual instruction to students on-site in Alabama,” according to the release.
“In addition to this post-secondary option, AIDB hopes to create a resource center for deaf education as a satellite of the federally funded National Deaf Education Center in Washington, D.C. AIDB North will also pave the way for increased collaboration with local governments, businesses and foundations.”
Said Mascia to his board, “We want to be a statewide network. But it comes back to Talladega. When professionals learn about the programs we have available, they talk to families about them. We don’t want to be Alabama’s best kept secret.”
Board Chair Frances Taylor said in the release, “The addition of programs that embrace new technologies and strategic partnerships will change the future of our students and consumers for generations. We are introducing services that will greatly enhance the lives of our clients, their families and the surrounding community.
“The most exciting and certainly impactful changes, are the new programs that allow students to build a future that integrates the latest technology into their educational foundation, preparing them to be the leaders in the community after graduation.”
The funding was announced in late November by Gov. Kay Ivey as part of more than $298 million awarded to 20 public school and college authorities around the state.