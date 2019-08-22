TALLADEGA -- The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind is providing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education outreach opportunities for its deaf and hard-of-hearing consumers through its new mobile STEM lab.
“It’s the only one of its kind that we know of,” AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said. “Everyone is really excited to use it. It will without a doubt better prepare our students for college and careers in STEM fields.”
The mobile lab is loaded with technology amenities, including Wi-Fi accessibility, digital video screens on the interior and exterior, student work spaces, a restroom --and much more.
Mascia added the mobile classroom is also compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and has a wheelchair lift.
With the addition of the mobile lab, K-12 students from the Alabama School for the Deaf and Helen Keller School will be receiving a more “hands-on approach” to STEM education than ever before, AIDB officials note.
“Students will be able to learn more about coding, robotics and so much more with our mobile STEM lab,” Dr. Dennis A. Gilliam, executive director of special projects for AIDB, said. “It is our goal at AIDB to always provide students who are deaf or hard-of-hearing the proper STEM instruction.”
Gilliam added the RV has enough work space to fit “about 12 to 13 students” comfortably.
The mobile learning is part of a partnership between AIDB and the Rochester Institute of Technology/National Technical Institute of the Deaf, in Rochester, New York.
AIDB’s campus also serves as the National Technical Institute for the Deaf’s Southeast Regional STEM Center.
Gilliam noted the vehicle has already traveled more than 5,000 miles for summer camps in Key Largo, Florida and Austin, Texas, earlier this summer.
The STEM lab will not only serve as an outdoor classroom for AIDB, but also for other deaf or hard-of-hearing students in the city, state and region enrolled in public schools.
“We are excited for the many outreach and partnership opportunities the mobile classroom will bring to the deaf community, especially for those in rural areas who do not have access to Wi-Fi or a STEM-based curriculum,” Mascia said. “Our plan is to have members of our staff travel to area public schools to help close the technology gap with deaf or hard-of-hearing students.
“We want to help give other teachers and instructors the proper tools and training as well. The possibilities are endless. This is such a positive thing for the community, not just AIDB. We welcome any interested schools or teachers to contact us.”
AIDB officials note funding for the $363,000 mobile STEM lab was provided by federal appropriations.
“We didn’t have to spend anything from our operations budget,” Mascia said. “This would not have been possible without the support from Sen. Richard Shelby and other area elected officials. They continue to show their support for our students and institution.”
For more information, visit www.aidb.org.