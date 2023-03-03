 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AIDB official elected to deaf association board

Michael Deuel

Michael Deuel

Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind  Outreach Coordinator for Special Projects Michael Deuel has been elected to the National Association of the Deaf (NAD) Board of Directors. 

Deuel will serve as a Regional Board Member for Region III, an 11-state area that includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. 