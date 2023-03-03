AIDB official elected to deaf association board

Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Outreach Coordinator for Special Projects Michael Deuel has been elected to the National Association of the Deaf (NAD) Board of Directors.
Deuel will serve as a Regional Board Member for Region III, an 11-state area that includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
As a Regional Board Member, he will serve as a liaison between the NAD board of directors and the state associations. He will also work with the NAD board as a whole to oversee the general affairs of the association.
Deuel is an Alabama native and an alumnus of the Alabama School for the Deaf. He received a BA in recreation leadership from Jacksonville State University with a focus in community organization and leadership, and also pursued his Master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling at Auburn University in 2019.
Deuel also currently serves as President of the Alabama Association of the Deaf.
“It’s an honor of mine to be able to serve on the National Association of the Deaf board to preserve, protect and promote the civil, human and linguistic rights of Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, Hard of Hearing, and Late-Deafened people in the United States of America,” said Deuel. “I’m honored to be a representative of the states in Southeast including Alabama. I look forward to the growth and collaboration with all disabilities to ensure limitlessness in all of our lives.”
“Michael has a passion and dedication to AIDB and advocates for students and professionals in the field of deafness,” according to Dennis Gilliam, Vice President of Instructional Programs at AIDB. “I’ve seen him be a role model and shining light of what is possible for our students. ... When the opportunity came for Michael to serve on the NAD Board of Directors, we were extremely proud and supportive. My hope is that this is the first of many opportunities Michael has to represent AIDB and all professionals who are deaf across the nation.”