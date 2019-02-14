TALLADEGA -- The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind has named Jessica Edmiston its new director of the E.H. Gentry Facility.
“Mrs. Edmiston is a passionate and energetic professional, who demonstrates a genuine commitment to enabling our students and staff to discover their limitless potential,” AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said. “She has a strong background in resources and new program development that will be a valuable asset as the Gentry team moves into the future.
“We are committed to providing the very best training, technology and supports needed to prepare adults who are deaf, blind or deafblind for the job market and lifestyle of the future. It is vital that Gentry continues to develop effective strategies and partnerships.”
Edmiston previously served as director of the AIDB Birmingham Regional Center.
At E.H. Gentry, Edmiston will provide new leadership for statewide training programs for adults with hearing and vision loss
“As a regional director in Birmingham, Mrs. Edmiston has provided innovative leadership and is well-respected by consumers and community partners,” Mascia said.
According to AIDB officials, Edmiston first joined the organization in 1996 as its public relations coordinator.
Prior to joining the AIDB team, Edmiston operated Kaizen Consulting LLC. She is a member of the AIDB advancement team and has served as a liaison to alumni organizations.
Edmiston has also served as AIDB’s assistant director of development, which “specializes in state, federal and private grant writing,” an AIDB press release states.
She received her bachelor's degree in English, journalism and public relations from Tennessee Tech. Edmiston also has a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
“I am deeply appreciative, humbled and honored to be the next executive director, and am truly excited about the possibilities to enhance and expand Gentry's programs on a state and national level,” Edmiston said.
“For almost 24 years, AIDB has been my second family. I immersed myself within the various cultures and communities of those we serve, which has enabled me to understand the abilities of individuals with hearing and vision loss and/or multiple disabilities, as well as the obstacles faced in early intervention, education, rehabilitation and employment fields.
“I look forward to creating new partnerships and collaborations both internally and externally with our staff, students and constituents at Gentry.”
For more information, contact AIDB Director of Institutional Advancement Lynne Hanner at 256-761-3206.