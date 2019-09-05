TALLADEGA -- The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind hosted a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony Thursday, celebrating the completion of the Joe Tom Armbrester Agricultural Center.
AIDB staff, teachers, students, trustees, city leaders and members of the community were all in attendance.
“A lot of hard work has gone into making this center a reality,” AIDB Director of Special Projects Dennis Gilliam said. “It really took a village, and we are so thankful for how everyone came together to make this all possible.”
The center is on 30-plus acres behind the Helen Keller School and will be home to multiple gardens, orchards, pastures, ponds, livestock, chickens and more.
The project was supervised by the State of Alabama Building Commission; Barganier Davis Sims Architects Associated; and Douglas Built LLC.
“Thank you all for coming today to celebrate the completion of this beautiful facility,” AIDB President Dr.. John Masica said. “We are committed to assisting our students who are deaf, blind, deafblind or multidisabled so they can be competitive in the job market. The abilities and interests of our students are limitless -- and so are the opportunities for their success.”
The center features plenty of classroom space and room for agriscience projects.
Mascia stressed the institution’s commitment to agriscience education.
“The agricultural industry in Alabama generates a yearly economic impact of $70.4 billion and produces 580,295 jobs in the state,” he said. “We take pride in the diversity of our people and in the diversity of our programs. Those with sensory loss need hands-on training, and agriscience allows our students to experience something new and challenging.”
According to Mascia, the new center will benefit all of AIDB’s schools and will generate partnership opportunities with local public schools, providing work experience and a curriculum focused on hands-on skills that get back to the basics of agricultural reality for modern day.
“We are really looking forward to sharing our resources and the many opportunities it provides not just for us at AIDB, but the entire community,” Masica said. “Everyone is welcome to come by and visit.”
The building is named for the late Joe Tom Armbrester, who was an avid farmer in the area. His wife, Jan, served as the Alabama School for the Deaf’s art teacher for many years.
“My family and I are so thankful for AIDB,” Jan Armbrester said. “Joe Tom would be humbled but extremely proud of the center and so excited for the students and staff.”
Added Masica, “The Joe Tom Armbrester Center represents a vision for AIDB’s future. It will be celebrated as a treasured investment for generations to come. Unfortunately, I never got to meet Joe Tom, but I can feel his spirit. He continues to bring people together here at AIDB.”
Masica, on behalf of AIDB, thanked the community for its continued support and the following donors who have supported the new center: Alfa Mutual Insurance Company, The Arc of North Talladega County, Coosa Valley Conservation and Developmental Council, DeSoto Caverns Family Fun Park, Kathy Gordon, Magnolia Garden Club, Priscilla McMillian, Frances Scholl, Roswitha J. Sparks, the Talladega County Volunteer Program, Leslie Wright -- and a special donor who would like to remain anonymous.
For more information, contact the AIDB Office of Institutional Advancement at 256-7613207, or visit www.aidb.org