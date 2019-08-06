A crowd of more than 500 AIDB faculty and staff filled McFarlane Auditorium Monday, as the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind hosted its annual back-to-school convocation.
This year’s convocation theme was the “161st Limitless Achievement Awards,” in honor of its 161 years of operation.
During the ceremony, members of the AIBD family were recognized for their “limitless” accomplishments from the 2018-19 school year, and this summer.
“We have the AIDB star power, and we use our vision to shine a spotlight on what our students and consumers CAN do,” AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said.“We refuse to let adversity limit any individual’s potential. We are the catalyst for positive change in the lives of those served. Our knowledge, our skill, our determination and dedication all combine to be the start of life-changing transformation. Each part of the AIDB team has a unique mission and an equally unique opportunity to shine your spotlight.”
Renowned blind hiker, Trevor Thomas served as Monday’s keynote speaker.
According to Thomas’s website, he is the world's only blind professional long distance hiker.
Throughout his career, Thomas has hiked almost 20,000 miles on the country’s most rugged and remote long trails. In 2008, he became the first blind person in history to complete a solo, unassisted thru-hike of the 2,175-mile Appalachian Trail, his website notes.
Thomas’s message on Monday was about “using your own experiences to help people see they can be successful and reach their goals.”
“We don’t decide for our students and consumers what they can accomplish,” Mascia said. “When you look at life or school or work that way, there are limits abound. Everywhere you turn, there is a new challenge blocking your path. At AIDB, we positively thrive on looking for new and different ways to achieve our goals.”
Mascia challenged staff to not be limited by challenges, but instead challenge your limits.
“Be a dreamer,” he said. “Never stop believing in our students and consumers. You can transform the lives of those you serve beyond expectations.”
Also during the convocation, Paul Saudners was introduced as the new principal at Alabama School for the Deaf, and Dr. Demarcus Gates as the new principal at Helen Keller School.
This year, AIDB welcomes five new teachers at the Alabama School for the Blind, Alabama School for the Deaf and Helen Keller School for the 2019-20 academic year.
AIDB officials note the institution employs 950 at its five campuses in Talladega.
Additionally, the following employees were recognized Monday for their 25 years of service: Randy Blankenship, Verdia Evans, Rose Fuller, Dennis Gilliam, John (Sammy) Gilliam, Samantha Hare, Troy Haynes, James (Jeff) Lang, Deborah Lewis, Carolyn McKinney, Susan Mock, Mary Thompson, Angelia Turner, Joel Stephens and Danny Waites.
AIDB students return to class Monday, Aug. 12.